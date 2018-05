LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group has agreed to a nearly $23 billion deal to buy operations in four European countries from John Malone’s Liberty Global, the Wall Street Journal said on Wednesday, citing Liberty CEO Mike Fries.

The world’s second biggest mobile operator said in February it was in talks about buying Liberty’s assets in the continental European countries where they overlap: Germany, Czech Republic, Hungary and Romania. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)