June 18, 2018 / 1:23 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

S.Africa's Information Regulator seeks meeting with Liberty over cyber attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 18 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Information Regulator said on Monday it was concerned over reports of a data breach at Liberty Holdings and had requested an urgent meeting with the insurer’s CEO to get more details on the cyber attack.

Liberty said on Sunday it become aware of the attack when an external party alerted the firm that it had seized data from the insurer and threatened to release it if it was not compensated for the hack. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Editing by James Macharia)

