June 17, 2018 / 1:31 PM / in an hour

South Africa's Liberty Holdings suffers cyber attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 17 (Reuters) - South African insurer Liberty Holdings said on Sunday it had become the victim of a cyber attack, with an external party claiming to have seized data from the firm and demanding payment.

“Since becoming aware, we have taken immediate steps to secure our computer systems. Liberty is investigating the breach and we will endeavour to keep all stakeholders fully informed as appropriate,” it said in a notice on its website.

Reporting by Nqobile Dludla

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
