FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
June 17, 2018 / 1:56 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

UPDATE 1-South Africa's Liberty Holdings suffers cyber attack

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 17 (Reuters) - South African insurer Liberty Holdings said on Sunday it had become the victim of a cyber attack, with an external party claiming to have seized data from the firm and demanding payment.

“Since becoming aware, we have taken immediate steps to secure our computer systems. Liberty is investigating the breach and we will endeavour to keep all stakeholders fully informed as appropriate,” it said in a notice on its website.

The Sunday Times newspaper, citing sources with intimate knowledge of the situation, said the breach occurred on Saturday and hackers obtained sensitive data about some of the insurer’s top clients.

“Liberty IT personnel are running around like headless chickens trying to figure out how much data was accessed, and they can’t explain to their bosses how they were hacked,” a source cited in Sunday Times said.

Liberty said in a media invite it would hold a news briefing on Sunday evening to answer questions. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Dale Hudson and Ros Russell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.