S.Africa's Liberty Holdings posts 53% rise in HY profit

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 1 (Reuters) - South African insurer Liberty Holdings said on Thursday its normalised profit for the six months to end-June jumped by 53%, reflecting progress in medium-term financial targets.

Normalised headline earnings per share stood at 735.8 cents, compared to 482 cents over the same period last year.

Headline EPS is the main profit measure in South Africa that strips out certain one-off items. Liberty Holdings normalises the figure to account for factors including the consolidation of a listed subsidiary’s accounts into group financial statements. (Reporting by Onke Ngcuka)