JOHANNESBURG, Aug 2 (Reuters) - South African insurer Liberty Holdings reported a 6 percent rise in half-year profit on Thursday, a sign that a turnaround is gaining momentum.

Normalised headline earnings, a key profit measure that excludes certain one-off items, rose to 482 cents per share in the six months ended June compared with 457 cents a year earlier. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng Editing by Alexander Winning)