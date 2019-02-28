UPDATE 1-S.Africa's Liberty earnings drop, dampen turnaround progress

(Recasts, adds detail, CEO quote)

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 28 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Liberty Holdings said on Thursday its normalised headline earnings dropped 17 percent in 2018 on volatile market conditions and lower returns, dampening the progress of its turnaround strategy.

The insurer, a unit of Standard Bank, reported normalised headline earnings per share (HEPS) of 817.9 cents in the year ended Dec. 31, compared with 982.1 cents in 2017.

HEPS is the widely watched profit gauge in South Africa that strips out certain one-off items.

The company’s South African insurance and asset management operations - a key focus under the turnaround strategy - boosted its normalised operating earnings by 42 percent.

The company’s performance reflected the significant changes made, and that it had delivered meaningful progress on its strategy, Chief Executive David Munro said.

“We strengthened our business, increased value to our clients and improved our financial performance,” he added.

However, earnings in a portfolio that manages shareholders’ investment exposures slumped over 80 percent to 250 million rand ($17.93 million), dragging Liberty’s headline numbers lower.

Munro took the helm in 2017, and has since then, worked with the backing of Standard Bank to slow predecessors’ acquisition-fuelled expansion drive across the continent and focus on Liberty’s home market - a move that had resulted in rising profit.

Liberty, which had announced on Wednesday the sale of a loss-making technology platform to Standard Bank for 145 million rand, said certain operations not central to its new strategy were under ownership review.

The operations included asset management operations in Ghana, Uganda, Kenya and Botswana and short-term insurance businesses in Malawi and Namibia, it said.

($1 = 13.9437 rand)