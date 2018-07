LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Insurer Liberty Specialty Markets will take on sister company Ironshore’s non-M&A European business and some of its staff, Liberty said on Tuesday.

Some of Ironshore’s underwriters in Cologne, Zurich and Rotterdam will move to Liberty Specialty Markets’ European operation on Aug. 1, subject to staff consultation, Liberty said in a statement.

The two companies are part of U.S. insurer Liberty Mutual . (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)