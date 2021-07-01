France welcomes Saarstahl's tentative agreement for two Liberty Steel sites

PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - The French Finance ministry said on Thursday it welcomed a tentative agreement reached between German steelmaker Saarstahl and Sanjeev Gupta’s Liberty Steel for two steel plants owned by the latter in Eastern France.

Saarstahl submitted a bid two weeks ago for the plants, which had also drawn interest from Italy’s Afv Beltrame Group.

Liberty Steel is restructuring and seeking financing after the collapse of its main lender..

“The signing of this tentative agreement between Liberty and Saarstahl paves the way for a deal this summer,” the French Finance ministry said in a statement. “This tentative agreement still needs to be confirmed, that is why the government will see...this sale happens” (Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)