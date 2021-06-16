Germany's Saarstahl submits bid for two Liberty Steel sites

FILE PHOTO: The Liberty Steel flag flies over the steel plant in Dalzell, Scotland, Britain April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne//File Photo

DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - German steelmaker Saarstahl on Wednesday said it has submitted a bid for two steel plants in France owned by Sanjeev Gupta’s Liberty Steel.

“This bid supports an industrial project for the future of the two plants, but also for an enduring development of industrial activities in the Nord and Moselle regions,” the company said.

No financial details were disclosed.

The interest in the Ascoval and Hayange sites comes as Liberty Steel restructures and seeks financing after the collapse of its main lender.

Italy’s Afv Beltrame Group has said it is also interested in the two plants.