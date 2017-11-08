FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK regulator plans to ban former Libor trader Tom Hayes
Sections
Featured
Saudi Arabia makes fresh arrests: sources
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia makes fresh arrests: sources
The Mideast war risk Trump can’t ignore
Commentary
The Mideast war risk Trump can’t ignore
Tencent and Snap send short message to Facebook
Breakingviews
Tencent and Snap send short message to Facebook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 8, 2017 / 5:04 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK regulator plans to ban former Libor trader Tom Hayes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Britain’s markets regulator said on Wednesday it plans to ban convicted former Libor trader Tom Hayes from the financial services industry because he is not a “fit and proper person”.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said Hayes, who has been sentenced to 11 years in jail for interest rate benchmark manipulation, disputes the decision and is appealling it.

Hayes had applied to prevent the planned ban to be published because he has referred his conviction to the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC), which examines miscarriages of justice.

The FCA said the Upper Tribunal, which reviews FCA decisions, will examine the proposed ban after Hayes’ case has gone through the CCRC. In the meantime the ban is not formally in effect. (Reporting by Kirstin Ridley and Huw Jones; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.