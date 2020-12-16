Libyan central bank agrees unified exchange rate, source says

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - The Central Bank of Libya board agreed on Wednesday to a new unified exchange rate across the country of 4.48 dinars to the U.S. dollar, a source at the bank said.
The board was holding a full meeting for the first time in five years after it divided following the wider split in the country between warring western and eastern factions, which also led to different exchange rates in different parts of Libya.
Reporting by Tripoli newsroom, writing by Angus McDowall
