Libya's oil exports to China more than double in 2018 -NOC

CAIRO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Libya’s oil exports to China this year, totalling $3.5 billion so far, are already more than double last year’s, Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Thursday.

NOC Chairman Mustafa Sanalla said during a meeting with China’s Chargé d’Affaires in Libya that he was “rightly proud of our growing relations with China, and look forward to enhancing and broadening them further to serve the common interests of both the Libyan and Chinese oil sectors.”

Libya’s oil exports to China in 2017 totalled $1.7 billion.