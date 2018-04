BENGHAZI, Libya, April 29 (Reuters) - A Libyan transport plane crashed on Sunday at an airfield at El Sharara oilfield, killing three people, an oil official said.

Authorities use aircraft to deliver supplies to the remote oilfield. No further details were immediately available. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli and Ahmed Elumami; writing by Ulf Laessing; editing by Jason Neely)