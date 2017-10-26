FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Libya's NOC hopes for output from new Bahr al-Salam gas wells in May 2018
October 26, 2017 / 9:40 PM / in 2 hours

Libya's NOC hopes for output from new Bahr al-Salam gas wells in May 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Thursday that it hoped the first of 11 gas wells being developed in its Bahr al-Salam offshore field would start producing by May 2018.

The development is aimed at ensuring current production levels of gas and condensates sent to the Mellitah Complex on Libya’s northern coast are sustained “for the years to come”, the NOC said in a statement.

Mellitah is a joint venture between the NOC and Italy’s Eni . (Reporting by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Sandra Maler)

