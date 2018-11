CAIRO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Seven remaining wells are expected to come online at Libya’s Bahr Essalam offshore gas field by the end of the year, the Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC) said in a statement on Sunday.

The statement came after a meeting between NOC Chairman Mustafa Sanalla and Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi. The field is operated by Mellitah Oil and Gas, a joint venture between the NOC and Eni. (Reporting by Aidan Lewis)