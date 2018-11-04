UPDATE 1-Phase two development of Libya's Bahr Essalam gas field to finish by end 2018 - NOC

(Adds details)

CAIRO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Seven remaining wells are expected to be online at Libya’s Bahr Essalam offshore gas field by the end of the year, the Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC) said in a statement on Sunday.

The statement came after a meeting between NOC Chairman Mustafa Sanalla and Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi. The field is operated by Mellitah Oil and Gas, a joint venture between the NOC and Eni.

The first wells in phase two of the development of Bahr Essalam came online in July.

At a meeting in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, Sanalla and Descalzi discussed plans for seven remaining wells, which the statement said were “expected to complete by the end of 2018”.

“The parties discussed opportunities to increase production, investment and exploration, and the importance of sustainability in all activities,” the statement added.

“The compression capacity upgrade project at the Wafa plant was also reviewed, with the first gas expected to come on stream in the next few days; a successful joint project in challenging conditions in Libya’s remote interior.”