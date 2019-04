CAIRO April 9 (Reuters) - Libya’s U.N.-backed prime minister in Tripoli, Fayez al-Serraj, received a telephone call from Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte late on Monday to discuss situation in Tripoli.

A statement on the Tripoli-based government’s Facebook page said the two discussed security developments after the escalation of violence. (Reporting by Ali Abdelaty; Editing by Sandra Maler)