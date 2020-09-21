Libya's NOC says total oil production expected to reach about 260,000 bpd next week

CAIRO (Reuters) - Libya’s National Oil Company (NOC) said on Monday that total oil production is expected to reach about 260,000 barrels per day next week, according to the company’s statement on its Facebook page.

NOC added that carriers will arrive consecutively from Sept. 23 to ship the available crude in reservoirs during the next 72 hours and then at the rest of the safe ports in the next few days.

This came as NOC announced the gradual return of engineers and national users to their sites in safe fields and ports, to start production operations as a first step from the ports of Harika and Brega, with the second step being the rest of the ports, the statement said.