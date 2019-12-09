Libya's NOC says Tatneft resumed exploring activities in Libya's Ghadames basin

CAIRO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Tuesday that Russia’s Tatneft had resumed exploration activities in Hamada area last week.

Tatneft’s seismic survey program for a 200 square km area was suspended in 2014.

The statement cited NOC Chairman, Mustafa Sanalla, as saying: “We are very pleased with Tatneft’s resumption of its activities at Ghadames Basin. This enhances confidence in Libya’s oil and gas sector and serves the Libyan economy.”