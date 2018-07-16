Libya's AGOCO output at 150,000-180,000 bpd after port standoff ends -official

BENGHAZI, Libya, July 16 (Reuters) - Production at Libyan’s Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO) stood at between 150,000 and 180,000 barrels per day (bpd) on Monday as fields resumed production after a standoff at eastern export terminals, a port official said.

AGOCO exports from Hariga, one of four terminals where Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) regained control last week after exports were blocked by eastern officials. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; writing by Aidan Lewis; editing by Jason Neely)