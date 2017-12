BENGHAZI, Libya, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Armed men were responsible for the explosion that damaged a Libyan crude oil pipeline on Tuesday, a Libyan military source said.

They arrived at the site in two cars and planted explosives at the pipeline feeding the Es Sider port, the source said. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; writing by Ulf Laessing; editing by Andrew Roche)