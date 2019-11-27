Libya's NOC says production at El Feel oilfield halted because of air strikes

CAIRO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Libya’s National Oil Corporation said it had halted production on Wednesday at the 70,000 barrels per day El Feel oilfield because of air strikes.

“There have been air strikes at the gates of the El Feel oilfield and inside a housing compound at the field used by NOC personnel,” NOC Chairman Mustafa Sanalla said in a statement.

“Production will remain shuttered until military activity ceases and all military personnel withdraw from NOC’s area of operations.” (Reporting by Aidan Lewis)