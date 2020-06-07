Libya's El Feel oilfield reopens - field engineer

BENGHAZI, Libya, June 7 (Reuters) - Production at Libya’s El Feel oilfield restarted on Sunday after months of blockade, a field engineer told Reuters.

There was no immediate confirmation from the National Oil Corporation (NOC), the state oil company.

El Feel, a southwestern field that previously produced 70,000 barrels-per-day, is linked to the Sharara oilfield, which reopened on Saturday.