June 7, 2020 / 5:40 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Libya's El Feel oilfield reopens - field engineer

BENGHAZI, Libya, June 7 (Reuters) - Production at Libya’s El Feel oilfield restarted on Sunday after months of blockade, a field engineer told Reuters.

There was no immediate confirmation from the National Oil Corporation (NOC), the state oil company.

El Feel, a southwestern field that previously produced 70,000 barrels-per-day, is linked to the Sharara oilfield, which reopened on Saturday.

Reporting by Ayman al-Warfali and Aidan Lewis; Writing by Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Kevin Liffey Editing by

