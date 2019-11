CAIRO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Thursday that facilities at El Feel oilfield suffered only “minor damage” in fighting over the past two days, allowing for production to restart.

NOC staff were unharmed in the clashes and air strikes as rival forces battled for control of the 70,000 barrels per day field, the corporation said. (Reporting by Ahmed Tolba Writing by Aidan Lewis)