BENGHAZI, Libya, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Libya’s al-Waha Oil Co, part of National Oil Corp, said on Friday that the Es Sider port would start operating from Saturday, with the first tanker arriving within 48 hours.

NOC had earlier lifted force majeure on Es Sider and the Ras Lanuf port. (Reporting By Ayman al-Warfali Writing by Angus McDowall Editing by David Goodman )