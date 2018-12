BENGHAZI, Libya, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Libya’s internationally recognised Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj has given orders to reopen El Sharara oilfield, which was shut by protesters, but production has not restarted yet, a field engineer said on Wednesday.

Oil workers were waiting for orders from the Chairman of state oil firm NOC, Mustafa Sanallah, the engineer told Reuters. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)