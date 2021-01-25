Libyan oil guards allow work to resume at two main ports

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libya’s Petroleum Facility Guards (PFG) have ended their brief blockade of the ports of Ras Lanuf and Es Sider, allowing oil exports to resume there, al-Waha Oil Co said on Monday.

The PFG, a force made up of local groups around Libya tasked with protecting oil facilities, closed down the ports in what it said was a dispute over pay.

An oil engineer at Ras Lanuf said normal work had resumed.