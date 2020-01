LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Libya’s state oil firm NOC has not been consulted on a controversial maritime accord Libya’s internationally recognised government signed with Turkey, NOC chairman Mustafa Sanalla said on Monday.

The deal, signed last month, seeks to create an exclusive economic zone from Turkey’s southern Mediterranean shore to Libya’s northeast coast. (Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar Writing by Ulf Laessing; editing by David Evans)