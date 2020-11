TUNIS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - An unknown armed group deployed forces outside Libya’s National Oil Corp (NOC) headquarters in Tripoli on Monday, two sources in the city and a Libyan oil source said.

The group blocked the road in front of the building with vehicles according a video circulating on social media which the sources confirmed as accurate. (Reporting by Angus McDowall in Tunis and Ahmad Ghaddar in London; Editing by Toby Chopra)