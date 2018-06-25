FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
June 25, 2018 / 10:53 PM / Updated an hour ago

Libya's Triopli-based NOC rejects LNA bid to control eastern oil exports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TUNIS, June 25 (Reuters) - Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Monday that the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) had no right to determine control of oil exports, warning companies against “entering into contracts to buy oil from parallel institutions.”

The Tripoli-based NOC said in a statement that Khalifa Haftar’s LNA had “put itself above the law” by declaring earlier on that it was handing control of key oil ports to a parallel, eastern-based NOC.

Oil exports by parallel institutions were illegal and would fail, the Tripoli NOC said. (Reporting by Aidan Lewis; editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.