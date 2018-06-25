Libya's Triopli-based NOC rejects LNA bid to control eastern oil exports

TUNIS, June 25 (Reuters) - Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Monday that the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) had no right to determine control of oil exports, warning companies against “entering into contracts to buy oil from parallel institutions.”

The Tripoli-based NOC said in a statement that Khalifa Haftar’s LNA had “put itself above the law” by declaring earlier on that it was handing control of key oil ports to a parallel, eastern-based NOC.

Oil exports by parallel institutions were illegal and would fail, the Tripoli NOC said. (Reporting by Aidan Lewis; editing by Diane Craft)