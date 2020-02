CAIRO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Thursday its crude output dropped to 122,424 barrels per day as of Feb. 20.

Oil output in Libya has fallen sharply since Jan. 18 because of a blockade of ports and oil fields by groups loyal to eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar.

NOC said in its statement that total losses because of the blockade exceeded $1.8 billion. (Reporting by Alaa Swilam Editing by Chris Reese)