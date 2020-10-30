Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Libya's Sirte Oil produces at seven-year high of 80,000 bpd -engineer

By Reuters Staff

BENGHAZI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Oil production from Libya’s Sirte Oil Company, a subsidiary of the National Oil Corporation, has reached a seven-year high of 80,000 barrels per day (bpd), an engineer at the company told Reuters.

The OPEC member state’s total oil production is nearly 700,000 bpd, a Libyan oil source told Reuters on Thursday.

Production has been recovering from about 100,000 bpd in September after the easing of an eight-month blockade by eastern forces.

Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli Writing by Ahmad Ghaddar Editing by David Goodman

