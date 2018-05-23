FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 23, 2018 / 3:37 PM / in an hour

Protesters urge workers at Libya's eastern Waha oilfield to stop production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENGHAZI, Libya, May 23 (Reuters) - Protesters have called on workers at the Waha oilfield in eastern Libya to shut down production but it was unclear whether output had actually stopped, a spokesman for the protesters said on Wednesday.

The group of youths had earlier stopped output at a field operated by state-run Sirte Oil company in a protest over state support.

There was no immediate word from state oil firm NOC. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.