Protesters urge workers at Libya's eastern Waha oilfield to stop production

BENGHAZI, Libya, May 23 (Reuters) - Protesters have called on workers at the Waha oilfield in eastern Libya to shut down production but it was unclear whether output had actually stopped, a spokesman for the protesters said on Wednesday.

The group of youths had earlier stopped output at a field operated by state-run Sirte Oil company in a protest over state support.

There was no immediate word from state oil firm NOC. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Susan Fenton)