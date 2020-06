CAIRO, June 9 (Reuters) - Libya’s Sharara oilfield restarted production on Tuesday after a brief shutdown by an armed group, a trade and an oil industry source said.

A blockade on the 300,000 barrel-per-day field was lifted late last week when a pipeline valve was reopened, before an armed faction affiliated with Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army forced workers to stop production at dawn on Tuesday. (Reporting by Aidan Lewis and Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Jan Harvey)