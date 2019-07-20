Energy
July 20, 2019 / 7:54 AM / Updated an hour ago

Libya's NOC confirms 290,000 bpd production at Sharara offline

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Libya’s National Oil Corporation confirmed on Saturday that production at its 290,000 barrels per day El Sharara oilfield was currently offline.

NOC said it was conducting a full-scale investigation into suspected closed valves in the Hamada area.

It also said in a statement that production from El Feel oilfield was unaffected by the incident.

Sources earlier told Reuters that production at El Sharara had halted on Friday due to a valve closure on the pipeline linking the field to Zawiya. nD5N23U047 (Reporting By Ahmed Ghaddar Writing By Maha El Dahan Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
