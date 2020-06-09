NOC confirms continuation of force majeure at Sharara field

CAIRO, June 9 (Reuters) - Libya’s National Oil Corporation announced late on Tuesday the continuation of force majeure declared at Sharara oil field and the continuation of shutting down production at the field, a statement from the company read.

The statement also quoted NOC Chairman Mustafa Sanalla as saying the corporation will look for other available options to reopen all its closed facilities if those criminal activities continued.

NOC earlier on Tuesday declared force majeure on exports from Sharara saying an armed group had shut the field down, before engineers there said it had reopened. (Reporting by Hesham Abdul Khalek Editing by Chris Reese)