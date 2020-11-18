CORRECTED-Libya's NOC, Total discuss increasing production rates, expanding Total's investments in Libya

(Corrects Stephane Michel’s title in second paragraph)

CAIRO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) and France’s Total discussed increasing production rates and expanding investments of the French company in Libya.

Total’s head of exploration and production in the Middle East and North Africa Stephane Michel pledged, in a virtual meeting, with NOC chairman Mustafa Sunallah, to provide support and cooperation with its strategic partner, a statement published by NOC said on Thursday.