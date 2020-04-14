Blockade of oil facilities has cost Libya $4 bln - NOC

CAIRO, April 14 (Reuters) - A blockade of oil facilities in Libya that started nearly three months ago has cost the country $4 billion in lost revenue, the state-run National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Tuesday.

Factions loyal to eastern commander Khalifa Haftar launched the blockade of oil terminals and fields on Jan. 18, gradually reducing national output to less than 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) from around 1.2 million bpd. (Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Jan Harvey)