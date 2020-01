CAIRO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Sunday its oil production in the week to Jan 24 dropped to 284,153 barrels per day (bpd), from 1.2 million bpd the previous week.

Over the past week, a blockade has shut down ports and fields in eastern and southern Libya.

Production on Saturday was 320,154 barrels. (Reporting by Ahmed Tolba, writing by Amina Ismail; editing by John Stonestreet)