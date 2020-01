CAIRO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Saturday that oil production had dropped to 320,154 barrels per day (bpd) by Jan. 23, from 1.2 million bpd before a week-long blockade that has shut down ports and fields in eastern and southern Libya.

Financial losses caused by the blockade stood at $256.6 million as of Jan. 23, the NOC said in a statement. (Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Mark Potter)