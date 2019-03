(Corrects day to Monday)

TUNIS, March 4 (Reuters) - Libyan state oil company (NOC) said it has lifted force majeure at the El Sharara oilfield on Monday.

NOC said that production will resume within next few hours.

The 315,000 barrels a day field was closed in December when state guards and tribesmen seized it to make financial demands. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing Writing by Hesham Hajali Editing by David Goodman)