DUBAI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Libyan guards have closed the airport of the Wafa oilfield, co-owned by Italy’s ENI, state oil firm NOC said on Thursday.

The oilfield operator will be forced to shut down the field which produces around 40,000 barrels a day should the closure continue, NOC said in a statement. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Toby Chopra)