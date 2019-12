CAIRO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Tuesday it had approved the purchase by France’s Total of Marathon Oil’s stake in the country’s Waha concessions.

The French company committed to invest $650 million to increase production by around 180,000 barrels per day (bpd), NOC said in a statement. (Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Patrick Werr and David Evans)