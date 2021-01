FILE PHOTO: A view of pipelines and a loading berth of the Marsa al Hariga oil port in the city of Tobruk, east of Tripoli, Libya, August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libya’s Petroleum Facilities Guard has halted all oil exports from the ports of Ras Lanuf, Es Sider and Hariga, in what it said in a statement was a dispute over pay.

Libya’s National Oil Corporation was not immediately available for comment.