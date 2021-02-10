Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Energy

Libya oil guards say they stopped blockade at Hariga port

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENGHAZI, Libya, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Libya’s Petroleum Facilities Guards have stopped blockading the port of Hariga at Tobruk after being paid, they said in a video statement on Wednesday whose authenticity was confirmed by a guards member.

The stoppage at Hariga began last month and contributed to a decline in Libyan oil output, a Libyan oil source said this week. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfali, writing by Angus McDowall; editing by Grant McCool)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up