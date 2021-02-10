Libya oil guards say they stopped blockade at Hariga port

BENGHAZI, Libya, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Libya’s Petroleum Facilities Guards have stopped blockading the port of Hariga at Tobruk after being paid, they said in a video statement on Wednesday whose authenticity was confirmed by a guards member.

The stoppage at Hariga began last month and contributed to a decline in Libyan oil output, a Libyan oil source said this week. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfali, writing by Angus McDowall; editing by Grant McCool)