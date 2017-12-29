Libya to start repairing pipeline on Saturday or Sunday -official

BENGHAZI, Libya, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Libya will probably start repairs on Saturday or Sunday on a crude oil pipeline that was blown up earlier this week, a Libyan oil official said.

An explosion on Tuesday about 130 km (80 miles) south of the Es Sider terminal cut Libya’s oil output by 70,000 to 100,000 barrels per day, according to the state oil company NOC, the parent firm of Waha, the pipeline and oilfield operator.

On Thursday Waha said its chairman and other senior executives had inspected the site which lies in an area of southeastern Libya where security is poor and where Islamic State has operated in the past.

Waha had blamed a “terrorist attack” for the explosion, without elaborating. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Susan Fenton)