TUNIS, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Libya’s El Sharara oilfield remains closed because an armed group is still inside it, the chairman of state oil firm NOC said in a video published by a NOC official on Sunday.

The 315,000 barrels a day field has been closed since December when state guards and tribesmen seized it to make financial demands. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)