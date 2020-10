TRIPOLI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Libya’s 70,000-barrels-per-day Abu Attifel oilfield is expected to begin its restart on Oct. 24 after being shut down for months, two engineers there said.

Sub-stations at the field were expected to start operating again from Monday, the engineers said, allowing pumping to resume. (Reporting By Reuters Libya Newsroom, editing by Angus McDowall)